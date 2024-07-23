Driver leads police chase through Charlotte, scrapes by another car at airport

CHARLOTTE — Deputies chased a car Tuesday morning that was driving erratically through York County. The driver led a chase into Charlotte where they drove in the wrong direction at several different points.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead the driver around 10 a.m. as they headed up Interstate 77 North. They appeared to be speeding as they got on the shoulder of the interstate to avoid traffic several times.

Then, they drove into south Charlotte. The car got off I-77 onto Woodlawn Road and continued to drive erratically, using turn lanes and shoulders to avoid other drivers as it headed into west Charlotte.

The car eventually made it to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. It drove with traffic before it slowed down, made a three-point turn, and then drove in the opposite direction against traffic. It scraped against the side of a green Kia Soul as it drove off, continuing down Old Dowd Road.

The car drove toward West Boulevard, crossing the double yellow line several times to avoid traffic.

The driver headed down Sandy Porter Road and got in the area of Steele Creek Elementary School and Olympic High School before two people got out and ran in opposite directions.

Police on motorcycles took at least one person into custody on a field.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about why police were following the driver and what their charges will be.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

