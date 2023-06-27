Christian McCaffrey showcases piano skills during concert at Red Rocks

MORRISON, CO — A former Carolina Panthers star showed off his musical talents at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

In a video posted on social media, former Panther Christian McCaffrey played the piano during country star Zach Bryan’s concert on Monday night.

Yes, Zach Bryan just let @cmc_22 perform on stage. Epic. pic.twitter.com/UgX1EJCOKC — Reno Boyd (@Reno_Boyd) June 27, 2023

McCaffrey, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, took on a piano solo in Bryan’s song titled “Revival.” The running back retweeted the video on his Twitter page.

McCaffrey wowed some Twitter users with his piano skills.

