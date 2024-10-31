Christmas comeback: Tree raised at Biltmore Estate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Biltmore Estate is one step closer to its Christmas comeback.

A 28-foot Fraser Fir now stands as the estate is about to welcome guests back for the first time since Helene.

It took dozens of people and much coordination to help hoist the tree up.

The Biltmore reopens on Saturday kicking off the 130-year tradition: Christmas at Biltmore.

Biltmore staff said the tree raising was extra special this year because it symbolizes a beacon of hope amid the storm’s devastation.

