‘Christmas Court’ gives tears of joy to Gaston County inmates

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There were tears of joy in a Gaston County courtroom when a handful of inmates learned they would spend Christmas at home.

“Christmas Court” is part of a push to connect offenders perceived as nonviolent with their families for the holidays.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon was in the courtroom when a few of them got the good news.

VIDEO: Steve’s Coats for Kids visits the Southern Christmas Show for 20th Anniversary Celebration

Steve's Coats for Kids visits the Southern Christmas Show for 20th Anniversary Celebration Steve's Coats for Kids visits the Southern Christmas Show for 20th Anniversary Celebration

©2023 Cox Media Group