‘Christmas Court’ gives tears of joy to Gaston County inmates

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There were tears of joy in a Gaston County courtroom when a handful of inmates learned they would spend Christmas at home.

Gaston County expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays

“Christmas Court” is part of a push to connect offenders perceived as nonviolent with their families for the holidays.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon was in the courtroom when a few of them got the good news.

