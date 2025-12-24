Christmas Eve travel at Charlotte Douglas Airport remains calm despite high volume

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting 2.7 million passengers during the holiday season, with significant travel on Christmas Eve, a day that can often become hectic for travelers.

Although some passengers anticipated busy travel conditions, reports indicate minimal cancellations so far today.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz was at Charlotte Douglas Airport on Christmas Eve, where travelers were preparing for their journeys.

Many passengers expressed that family time is a priority, with some flying to festive destinations and others geared up for sporting events.

Passengers are advised to check travel times using the airport app as they make their way through the terminal.

Some travelers expressed excitement about their plans, including one who is heading to Washington, D.C., stating, “We’re traveling to DC. We’re going to go see the Commanders versus Cowboys game as a family Christmas event.”

The airport atmosphere is relatively calm but holding a positive excitement for the holidays. Passengers are dressed festively, with some wearing antlers, hats, and holiday-themed accessories.

Additionally, one traveler shared their thoughts on the journey, noting, “You think it’s gonna be busier than normal? Yeah, probably really, really busy.”

While the airport experiences a lull today, the anticipation of busier times ahead remains present.

Others are delighted to be reuniting with family; one traveler remarked, “We’re looking forward to having a good time. It’s always great being around family, especially around this time of the year.”

Another passenger stated they are traveling to Frankfurt, Germany, suggesting a mix of both local and international travel during this busy period.

VIDEO: Don’t throw away your baggage tag at the the airport, here’s why:

Don’t throw away your baggage tag at the the airport, here’s why:

©2025 Cox Media Group