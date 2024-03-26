Church, city partner to build affordable apartments in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — There are now more affordable housing options in the Charlotte area.

On Tuesday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church cut the ribbon on Varick on 7th. The mixed-use apartment building includes affordable and market-rate apartments.

The whole project was a collaborative effort with the city and church, who donated land. In additional, Laurel Street Residential was the developer behind it.

“But the reality is, when we come together as one, and we work together, and we’re collaborative, and we’re really trying to deliver solutions, we get creative and figure it out. And as a result, it’s what you see here today,” said Dionne Nelson, the CEO of Laurel Street Residential.

Varick on 7th has 105 units and is currently accepting applications for new residents.

People will start moving in next month.

