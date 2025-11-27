Church leads program to feed families amid Border Patrol operation

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Pastor Adalberto Hernandez’s church in Archdale has launched a multi-organization effort to provide groceries to Latino and immigrant families in Charlotte, who are staying home due to fears of Border Patrol detentions.

The initiative began after Pastor Hernandez received calls from congregants who were afraid to leave their homes for work or school, fearing they might be detained by federal agents. This fear led to a lack of wages and an inability to purchase necessities, prompting the church to step in.

The church initially started by offering grocery runs for its congregants, but within a week, this small act of kindness grew into a larger effort involving multiple organizations.

