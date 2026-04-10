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Church treasurer charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing $80K

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charity Baptist Church
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A church treasurer is behind bars in Lincoln County after she was accused of stealing nearly $80,000.

Authorities arrested Hope Corley Wednesday after receiving tips that a significant amount of money was missing from the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Iron Station.

Hope Corley

The sheriff’s office says she spent the money on herself.

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She’s now charged with embezzlement and has been issued a $50,000 secured bond.

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