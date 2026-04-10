Church treasurer charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing $80K

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A church treasurer is behind bars in Lincoln County after she was accused of stealing nearly $80,000.

Authorities arrested Hope Corley Wednesday after receiving tips that a significant amount of money was missing from the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Iron Station.

Hope Corley

The sheriff’s office says she spent the money on herself.

She’s now charged with embezzlement and has been issued a $50,000 secured bond.

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