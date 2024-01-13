Churches in Rock Hill gather to hold discussion aimed at combatting youth violence

ROCK HILL, S.C. — It’s been almost three years since a young woman named Alexis Massey was shot and killed in Rock Hill while visiting to celebrate Mother’s Day.

On Saturday, several churches came together to raise awareness of youth crime cases like Massey’s in the hopes of combatting the violence that plagues the Rock Hill community.

Back in 2021, Massey, a teenager, was hit and killed by a stray bullet off Hagins Street.

A discussion panel was held and all of the participants were parents who have lost children to gun violence.

The event was organized by Pastor C.T. Kirk, who hopes it will discourage kids in the community from heading the wrong path.

Kirk is optimistic that Saturday’s event will be part of a larger conversation about youth violence and what can be done to reverse the trend.

