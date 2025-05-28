City adopts new climate and energy plan

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte adopted a new and expanded sustainability plan Tuesday night, according to a press release.

The Strategic Energy Action Plan Plus builds on the previous 2018 plan and outlines the city’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean energy.

The “plus” represents the inclusion of a climate risk assessment, creating a stronger link between energy transitions and climate challenges, media relations manager, Lawrence Corley, said.

“SEAP+ adoption is another strong step toward our goal of becoming a global leader in environmental sustainability,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I am proud of our achievements so far, and I am eager to continue the bold work laid out in this plan.”

The city got input from the public and took guidance from local sustainability experts to come to this decision. The final SEAP+ updated the greenhouse gas emissions inventory and highlighted the current climate risks affecting Charlotte, the city said.

This new plan incorporates workforce development into existing focus areas, including buildings, energy generation and transportation, and adds a new focus area called “cross sectional ties” to water conservation, waste reduction, urban heat and the city’s tree canopy.

More information about the plan can be found on the city website.

