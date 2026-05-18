Police: Rock Hill woman killed in yard was not intended target

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mother is demanding justice after police said her 19-year-old daughter was shot and killed in what investigators are calling a senseless act of violence. Police said Camariya Tidwell was not the intended target when 34-year-old Sean Xavier Hubbard allegedly opened fire outside the family’s Mount Gallant Road home Saturday night.

Channel 9’s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry spoke with that woman’s mother on Monday.

She wants people to know how kind her daughter was.

Loving, forgiving, and compassionate are three words that Shifarnia McCullough used to describe Tidwell, who was shot outside her own home by a man she did not know.

“She was the angel,” McCullough said. “My daughter was bright, intelligent, harmless, loving and compassionate.”

Tidwell was gunned down in her yard on Saturday.

The family believes it started last Tuesday when someone fired four shots into the family home, then Saturday at around 8:30 p.m. A Ring camera recorded Hubbard firing a weapon at the front door. The family called the police.

Family questions why woman was killed after police investigated first shooting hours earlier

“So, our officers responded we had eight officers respond to that initial shooting call,” said Lt. Michael Chavis, the Rock Hill Department. “They started working it. We worked it for an hour and a half during that time. We identified a potential suspect who’s the same suspect in our murder. We also had a suspect vehicle description, and so we began trying to find that in the immediate area. When we didn’t, we used the suspect’s information to track down an address that was once used here in your county. We called the York County Sheriff’s Office to have them go by that house to try and locate the vehicle in the suspect, but he was not there at the time.”

In the meantime, that family, rattled by two shootings, was at home trying to pack up and leave.

“I asked them, ‘Could the police stay here with me, and my family got up some stuff and find out where we could go because clearly we was not safe here,” McCullough said. “Because this man didn’t care. They told me they could say let one officer stay. He went across … and sat there. And he probably was there 15 minutes, and he came in the yard, and he said he had to leave.”

She said that a short time later, the suspect came back and shot into the yard, killing her daughter. Now she wants justice.

“He’s pure evil, and that they did that hope,” McCullough said. “God said vengeance is mine. I want justice. This man took my daughter’s life.”

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