City approves massive development in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council approved a massive development Monday night, which will bring more apartments, townhomes, and another school to south Charlotte.

The project will go on acres of farmland along Tom Short Road, which is south of Interstate 485.

Childress Klein Properties will build 670 apartments, 211 townhomes, and 24 single-family homes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will build a school to ease congestion at JM Robinson Middle School.

Residents had shared concerns that the area’s infrastructure can’t handle so many more people.

Councilmember Dimple Ajmera was the only person to vote against the project.

