City authorizes plan to build long-planned bridge over I-85

CHARLOTTE — A long-planned bridge over Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is a step closer to construction.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council unanimously authorized the $27-million project, which is near Louis Rose Place.

The bridge originally was supposed to have arches but a city spokesperson said they are being cut to save money.

The city started planning on this in 2017. The bridge is expected to open in 2028.

Officials blame extensive utility relocation for the delays.

In 2017, the city of Charlotte asked for design feedback on the I-85 North Bridge. This rendering won. More than 6 years later, #CLTCC will vote on the $27 million project. Construction is expected to be finished in the second quarter of 2028-- more than 10 years after this poll https://t.co/IYAGcB3ixt pic.twitter.com/Q51yAzRX3F — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 9, 2024

