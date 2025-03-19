City changes how it treats drinking water

MONROE, N.C. — Residents in Monroe might notice a change in their drinking water.

The city said it switched from its usual disinfectant process, known as chloramination, to the use of chlorine alone. The city said the process is standard procedure required by the North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources. The city said it helps maintain high water quality in the distribution system.

The city said the water may have a slight change in taste, odor, or watercolor. Officials said the changes don’t impact water safety, and it can still be used for drinking, cooking, bathing, and all other uses.

The process started on March 1 and is expected to end on March 31.

