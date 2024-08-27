City of Charlotte to pay $22M for next phase of airport expansion

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to get bigger.

City council voted Monday night to spend $22 million to design the third phase of the Concourse A expansion.

Concourse A’s second phase of expansion is expected to open this fall. Delta is planning to use the gates.

Phase three is expected to add another seven gates and 150,000 square feet to the terminal.

