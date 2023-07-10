City of Charlotte to recommend esports, soccer and concert space for Eastland Yards

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is backing QC East, an esports facility, soccer complex and concert space for Eastland Yards, according to a copy of the presentation obtained by Channel 9′s Joe Bruno. Three Charlotte companies, including Southern Entertainment, Charlotte Soccer Academy, and Carolina Esports Hub are teaming up on the $83 million project.

QC East is a proposed sports and entertainment facility for the remaining 29 acres of Eastland Yards. The project calls for six multi-sport artificial turf fields to host youth and adult sporting events on a year-round basis. The turf fields would be able to be transformed into festival grounds for music festivals and cultural events. The plans also call for “The Hub.” The Hub is a public event and technology space focusing on esports and STEM education. The Hub will have a capacity of 2,500 for esports events and concerts.

Breaking: Tonight, city staff will recommend moving forward with the QC East project at Eastland Yard. This is the esports/soccer/concert proposal. More coverage to come #CLTCC https://t.co/LqmT3BpAA2 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 10, 2023

According to QC East, the state-of-the-art multi-sports complex would open first in 2025. The fields will stretch across eight acres. In the fall of 2026, QC East expects the indoor and outdoor entertainment venue to open for concerts and festivals. The estimated capacity for the indoor space is 2,500 and 5,000 for the outdoor space. According to QC East, 2027 is the projected opening for The Hub. The Hub is the technology, digital entertainment, and STEM education center.

The city’s recommendation of QC East comes after more than 200 community leaders called on Charlotte City Council to back the other option on the table, an indoor sports facility. The proposal also called for outdoor soccer fields.

Charlotte City Council is set to discuss Eastland Yards tonight.

Bruno is attending the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at 11.

(WATCH BELOW: The Political Beat: City manager talks CATS, BofA Stadium, Eastland Mall site)

The Political Beat: City manager talks CATS, BofA Stadium, Eastland Mall site

©2023 Cox Media Group