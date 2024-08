CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is taking applications for its next Corridors of Opportunity grant.

This time, it’s all about the arts.

City leaders said it is looking to hand out half a million dollars to groups looking to create art and dance studios, galleries, or practice spaces.

The goal is to revitalize underserved communities.

Any group or business can apply here.

