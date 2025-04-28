ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person died and six others were hurt early Sunday morning during celebrations at Elizabeth City State University.

Classes and exams have moved online for the rest of the semester, so many students packed up their bags and left campus.

The State Bureau of Investigation said there have not been any arrests, and the names of any suspects have not been released.

Witnesses said there were more than 500 students and alumni at the quad on the campus of Elizabeth State University when the shots rang out around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Student Cole Sinclair and his friends were there when they saw a commotion and then heard gunfire.

“I’m so sad about the loss of life we had and the injuries we took in,” Sinclair said. “It’s just a sad day.”

“We heard screaming behind us, and at that point, we heard shots fired, everybody screaming,” said student Maurice Crump.

The students Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with Monday said they had gathered as part of the Viking Fest activities on campus.

Students share grief, fear after deadly shooting at Elizabeth City State University

Students left flowers and photos of the 24-year-old alumnus who was shot and killed feet away from where it happened.

The university said three ECSU students were also shot, but their injuries were not life-threatening. Two other students were hurt during the commotion and taken to local hospitals.

ECSU shared a statement saying, “The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community.”

‘Devastated’

Student Allison Perry was in her dorm room when students ran from the quad.

“I’m devastated,” Perry said. I don’t feel safe, but it’s something that happens when people have guns and people are hotheaded.”

“They sent out a lockdown notice and then two hours later the lockdown wasn’t in place anymore, but nobody has been caught yet,” said student Grace Elks. “So, it’s kind of scary to be out.”

“It’s just really tragic to hear of his passing and that nature,” said student Christian Thomas Smith. “It is insane that this happened.”

The university said it has increased security and requested help from the SBI on this case.

VIDEO: New rules in place at Myrtle Beach after Labor Day 2024