City of Concord giving away free trees to homeowners

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord will be giving away 300 free trees to homeowners in the area.

City leaders say the gesture is to support a healthy tree canopy, as well as help homeowners save money on their energy bills.

It is the first municipality in North Carolina to join the Energy-Saving Trees program and has participated for the last six years.

Homeowners will be able to reserve their trees online. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents will have several varieties to choose from, such as Red Maple trees, Sycamore trees, Allegheny Serviceberry trees, Bald Cypress trees, Willow Oak trees, Tulip Poplar trees, and Sourwood trees.

They can be picked up on October 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Master Gardeners will be at the pickup location to teach homeowners proper planting techniques and answer tree care questions.

