Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in east Charlotte on Friday night.

Police, firefighters and MEDIC responded to a call about a pedestrian struck on the 6200 block of Barrington Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

When first responders arrived, officers found a pedestrian with serious injuries, police said. MEDIC transported the patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The patient was identified as 58-year-old Valerio Chun Ramirez. Ramirez was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to CMPD.

First responders also saw a Ford Escape with a damaged front end when they arrived at the scene. The Ford was driven by 51-year-old Jose Garcia, who was not injured, police said.

Initial investigations indicate that Ramirez was crossing the road while not at a crosswalk, police said.

Speed or impairment was not determined to be a factor for Garcia, according to detectives. Garcia was charged with having no operator’s license.

Police said toxicology reports are pending for Ramirez.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Charlotte teacher arrested, charged after reports of inappropriate messages to student

Charlotte teacher arrested, charged after reports of inappropriate messages to student

©2025 Cox Media Group