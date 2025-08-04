City to consider $25M request for NASCAR Hall of Fame renovations

CHARLOTTE — The NASCAR Hall of Fame is seeking $25 million for renovations, with the economic development committee expected to approve the initial request on Monday, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The proposed renovations include relocating the retail store to a more visible area, converting the existing retail space into a STEM education area, and adding event space to meet the growing demand for private rentals.

“I’m pretty confident that it will get out of committee,” Malcolm Graham, the committee chair, said.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, which manages the city-owned building and museum, is spearheading the renovation efforts. CEO Steve Bagwell and Winston Kelley, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, have been involved in outlining the renovation plans.

The renovations also aim to improve customer access by relocating the café and upgrading security with new equipment and a new main security area.

The funding for these renovations will come from an existing 2% tax on hotel rooms, which is earmarked for construction debt, maintenance, and improvements at the Hall of Fame.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame, a 150,000-square-foot facility, opened in 2010 alongside a convention center ballroom, an office tower, and a parking garage.

The $25 million renovation budget includes a 30% contingency for potential cost overruns.

