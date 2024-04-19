City could use fund toward affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on whether to empty its housing trust fund to build a little more than 200 affordable housing units.

City officials say it has about $8.9 million left of voter-approved money.

City staffers are recommending five projects that would generate 259 units.

Nineteen of those 259 would be home-ownership opportunities.

One of the five projects is called Grounds for Change, which would be located on Park Road at the YWCA Central Carolinas property.

Plans call for 107 units.

The city would provide 2 million dollars toward the project.

VIDEO: City of Charlotte unveils potential affordable housing developments

