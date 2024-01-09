City council agrees to give developer more time to build Ballantyne affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council agreed to give a developer more time to build affordable housing in Ballantyne.

Crosland Southeast now has until the end of June to close on financing and get permits for the complex.

The City says the developer needs more flexibility because of uncertainty in commercial financial markets and federal financing complexities.

Plans call for 60 units off Ballancroft Parkway near the corner of Johnston Road and Providence Road West.

