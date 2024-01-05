Timeline could be extended for Ballantyne affordable housing development

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte wants to give Crosland Southeast more time to build affordable housing in Ballantyne.

Charlotte City Council will vote Monday to give the developer until the end of June to close on financing and get permits for the 80-acre site known as Evoke Living at Ballantyne.

The city said more flexibility is needed because of uncertainty in commercial financial markets and federal financing complexities.

Plans began in 2018 and site preparations kicked off in 2022.

The Ballantyne proposal was one of nine affordable housing projects the Charlotte City Council considered back in April. Plans call for 60 units off Ballancroft Parkway near the corner of Johnston Road and Providence Road West.

