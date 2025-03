CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council will decide whether to allow up to 306 apartments to be built in an area within the airport noise overlay.

That means the people who move into those apartments will likely hear planes often.

The development would be on Queen City Drive near Tuckaseegee Road.

City workers said the development is appropriate because of the need for housing.

