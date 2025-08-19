City council approves rezoning in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council approved two rezoning requests on Monday, allowing for the construction of approximately 150 townhomes in the Mountain Island neighborhood of west Charlotte.

The first rezoning will enable the development of a 90-townhome division along Mount Holly Road near Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. The second rezoning is for 64 units as part of the Oaklake Townhomes project, which is a three-phase development near the intersection of Mt. Holly-Huntersville and Oakdale roads.

Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield was the only member to vote against both rezoning requests, The Charlotte Observer reports.

VIDEO: Residents urge city to reject rezoning that would displace 60 mobile homes

Residents urge city to reject rezoning that would displace 60 mobile homes

©2025 Cox Media Group