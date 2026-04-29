CR Investigation: Energy drinks are risky for teens

CHARLOTTE — Energy drinks are colorful, sweet, and hugely popular with teens. Now, an important warning for parents. A new Consumer Reports investigation finds what’s inside those drinks may be more than you’re bargaining for.

Energy drinks are everywhere these days. Many of them look like sports hydration drinks and taste like candy. They have flavors like Jolly Rancher flavor and sour gummy worms. It’s so easy just to pop open a cold can and chug it. But inside that can is often a jolt of caffeine that can be far from harmless.

Consumer Reports found that many drinks contain 2 to 3 times the daily caffeine limit recommended for teens: 100 mg. Too much caffeine has been linked to insomnia, anxiety, jitters, and heart-related symptoms, and teens may be especially vulnerable.

To find out exactly what’s in these drinks, Consumer Reports tested 23 popular energy drinks and shots. CR wanted to see how much caffeine is on the label versus how much caffeine is actually in the product.

The results? CR found most drinks came close to or matched their labels, but some had up to 16 percent more caffeine than advertised. And the problem doesn’t stop there. Often, teenagers aren’t just getting caffeine from one source: they’re also getting it from coffee, soda, and even medications. A teenager could wind up with even more caffeine than an adult should have. It’s an additive problem.

William M. Dermody Jr., vice president for media and public affairs for The American Beverage Association, an industry trade group, says, “We believe parents should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to what their children have for beverages, which is why ABA-member energy drink companies adhere to a longstanding commitment to not market to children or sell drinks in schools.”

Many brands note on the can or bottle that their product isn’t recommended for people under 18, although CR testers say in some cases, you have to look really closely to spot that information.

So, what can parents do? Check labels, track total caffeine from all sources, and pay attention to sleep, because using caffeine to fight fatigue can create a cycle that’s hard to break. The bottom line: when it comes to energy drinks and teens, even one can be too much. Consumer Reports also recommends that teens learn to read labels, with a reminder that one drink can push them over their daily caffeine limit.

©2026 Cox Media Group