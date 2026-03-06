City Council to determine if Rock Hill residents can continue CATS bus commute into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will discuss Rock Hill residents’ access to the Charlotte Area Transit System at its meeting on Monday.

Rock Hill residents have been able to take CATS buses into the city of Charlotte. And on Monday, the city council will vote on whether they will extend the contract with Rock Hill for up to another four years.

The contract states that Rock Hill will pay up to 50% of net operating expenses.

The City of Charlotte said it expects the service to the South Carolina city will cost $330,000.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Inside the chemical drip at Silfab Solar

Inside the chemical drip at Silfab Solar

©2026 Cox Media Group