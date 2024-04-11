City council to hear neighbors’ concerns regarding Airbnb with $23 rooms

CHARLOTTE — Neighbors who live near a south Charlotte home that is being converted into a $23-a-night Airbnb are planning to bring their concerns to Charlotte City Council later this month.

The home is on Cliffside Drive in the Olde Heritage neighborhood.

The city’s Code Enforcement Department told Channel 9 that the homeowner has modified what was possibly a dining room and framed it into two rooms.

However, the rooms do not have doors, and under the housing code, they aren’t considered bedrooms. If doors are added, the home will have seven bedrooms.

And since there aren’t any structural changes, a permit is not required.

The city said enforcement would also require more than six unrelated people to reside in the home at one time.

VIDEO: Code enforcement denied entry at Charlotte Airbnb with $23 rooms

