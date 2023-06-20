Local

City council to hear from public about south Charlotte Chipotle location

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A new Chipotle restaurant may be coming to South Charlotte.

On Tuesday night, a public hearing on the project will be held by the city council.

The fast, casual Mexican grill is looking to expand its presence in the Queen City by building a new location on Woodlawn Road across from the Park Road Shopping Center. The restaurant’s proposed location used to be a gas station.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the project as soon as next month.

