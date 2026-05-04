City council locking in leases for sports facilities in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is locking in leases for the amateur sports facilities in Eastland Yards.

Charlotte City Council’s Economic Development Committee backed master leases with Sports Global and the Charlotte Soccer Academy.

The full council will vote on May 26.

The leases will be for 50 years with an option to renew for another 25.

Plans call for six outdoor soccer fields that will be managed by the Charlotte Soccer Academy and an indoor sports facility with 10 basketball courts.

These courts can be used for other indoor sports like volleyball and competitive cheer.

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