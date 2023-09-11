City council to vote to approve market in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — People who live in west Charlotte could be one step closer to finally having a grocery store in their area.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to approve $1.5 million to build the Three Sisters Market near the intersection of Clanton Road and West Boulevard.

Neighbors in the area say it’s long overdue.

“Right in our own neighborhood we have children and elderly starving,” resident Vanessa Atkinson said.

>> Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura delves into the impact the market is expected to have on the area, in the video at the top of this story.

VIDEO: Uptown Farmers Market paints bike lanes to encourage healthy eating

Uptown Farmers Market paints bike lanes to encourage healthy eating

©2023 Cox Media Group