CHARLOTTE — While the weather may be hot right now, Charlotte City Council is thinking about the cold.

On Monday, council members are expected to vote on a $3.4 million extension company that would provide de-icing services at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

De-icing has taken place at the airport previously.

The city said a new de-icing pad is expected to launch this October.

