New technology could ease travel troubles at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — It was a tough weekend of travel in and out of Charlotte Douglas Airport with hundreds of flights delayed each day.

The airport took to social media to apologize for “any negative experiences” as passengers criticized operations online.

A new tool being used by the Transportation Security Administration could ease travel troubles.

TSA officers will now be able to tell if you are flying on the day you are supposed to and if you are who you say are, thanks to biometric technology.

