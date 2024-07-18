‘Super grateful’: NC prison’s garden program helps inmates and local community

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at one local prison are getting their hands dirty, and they’re helping feed people in the community.

The folks inside the Catawba Correctional Center shared the fruits of their labors with Channel 9′s Dave Faherty on Thursday. They say they enjoy getting out of the prison and helping families in need.

Associate Warden April Parker went down the list of the vegetables that they’ve been growing so far this summer, including things like cantaloupe, cucumbers and more. The garden sits on an acre of land outside of the fence, and the rich soil has produced thousands of pounds of vegetables.

“I kept thinking I’d really like to be able to use it to make a negative into a positive, to be able to let people see we do positive things,” Parker told Faherty.

About 75% of the vegetables grown in the garden end up at the Corner Table in Newton, which serves meals to more than 200 people every day. They’ve gotten so many vegetables that some families have been able to take the food home with them.

“We’ve been cooking squash, zucchini, making casseroles. Yesterday, we cooked bratwurst and cabbage,” said Mike Turney, the food service manager at the Corner Table.

Seven inmates were chosen because of good behavior to work in the garden. They go every morning for about three hours, but they say they’re blessed to be there and don’t consider it work.

“We didn’t really think it was going to be this big of a deal when we started,” said Chris Mooe. “Man, it’s just gotten bigger and bigger. To give to the community is awesome.”

David Vansoee said they get to feel the impact they’re having on the community while serving their time.

“We get to see the people eat what we bring, and they’re always so grateful and always happy to see us,” Vansoee said. “And I’m super grateful.”

The rest of the crops grown in the garden end up back inside the correctional center for meals.

They’re already planting for this fall, including peas and winter squash.

