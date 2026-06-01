City council wants to tighten up rules for night clubs, strip clubs

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council wants to tighten up rules for night clubs and strip clubs.

The public safety committee voted to add mandatory inspections for night clubs and strip clubs after permits are issued.

Right now inspections only take place during the permitting process.

City council also is clarifying ordinances that you can no longer drink at these businesses after 2 a.m.

Current city ordinances just say you cannot purchase alcoholic beverages.

City council wants to change the grounds for permits to be pulled from strip clubs if a breach of peace like if a violent crime occurs.

The full city council will have to vote on these changes.

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