City discusses 5 affordable housing projects

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council may deplete its Housing Trust Fund to build a little more than 200 affordable housing units.

City officials said it has about $8.9 million left of voter-approved money.

City staffers recommend five projects, which would generate 259 units and 19 of those would be homeownership opportunities.

One of the five projects is called Grounds for Change, which would be located on Park Road at the YWCA Central Carolinas property.

Plans call for 107 units.

The city would provide $2 million toward the project.

There's about $8.9 million left in the Housing Trust Fund. City staffers are recommending #CLTCC spend $8.8 on these affordable housing projects pic.twitter.com/471guBCDO3 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 9, 2024

