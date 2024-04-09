Local

City discusses 5 affordable housing projects

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Aerial View of Charlotte, North Carolina on clear day showing highways and skyline. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council may deplete its Housing Trust Fund to build a little more than 200 affordable housing units.

City officials said it has about $8.9 million left of voter-approved money.

LINK: AFFORDABLE HOUSING RESOURCES

City staffers recommend five projects, which would generate 259 units and 19 of those would be homeownership opportunities.

One of the five projects is called Grounds for Change, which would be located on Park Road at the YWCA Central Carolinas property.

Plans call for 107 units.

The city would provide $2 million toward the project.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read