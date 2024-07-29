City documents: Red Line vote expected Sept. 3

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is expected to vote to purchase the Red Line on Sept. 3, documents reviewed by Channel 9′s Government Reporter Joe Bruno state.

At the same meeting, council is expected to pass a resolution supporting a penny sales tax increase for transit.

Sept. 9 is the targeted closing date for the Red Line. More details on the project are expected to be revealed in meetings throughout August.

In May, Channel 9 first reported the city agreed to a deal in principle with Norfolk Southern to acquire the O Line. Plans call for commuter rail from Uptown to Mount Mourne.

