City to formally introduce Estella Patterson as new CMPD chief

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will formally introduce its new chief Monday.

The city announced that Estella Patterson will be taking over for Chief Johnny Jennings Friday, making her the first woman to hold the position in the city’s history.

Patterson, who goes by Stella, previously served as the Raleigh Police Chief before retiring earlier this year. She led that department for three-and-a-half years. Before that, she spent 25 years at CMPD, joining in 1996 as the class president of her recruiting class.

The introductory press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

