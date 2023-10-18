Local

Park to get basketball court after pickleball controversy

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Pickleball Courts

CHARLOTTE — An east Charlotte park will get a full-sized basketball court after all.

Neighbors called out Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation after officials converted a full-sized basketball court in Sheffield Park into pickleball courts.

The county said after talking to the community, Park and Rec officials decided to convert one of the half-basketball courts to a new full-sized one.

The work is expected to be done by the spring.

