Park to get basketball court after pickleball controversy

CHARLOTTE — An east Charlotte park will get a full-sized basketball court after all.

Neighbors called out Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation after officials converted a full-sized basketball court in Sheffield Park into pickleball courts.

The county said after talking to the community, Park and Rec officials decided to convert one of the half-basketball courts to a new full-sized one.

The work is expected to be done by the spring.

VIDEO: Analyst: Pickleball injuries projected to total nearly $400 million this year

Analyst: Pickleball injuries projected to total nearly $400 million this year

©2023 Cox Media Group