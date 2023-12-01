Law implementing stiffer penalties for street takeovers to go into effect

CHARLOTTE — A law that will make street takeovers illegal in North Carolina is expected to go into effect Friday.

Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill in July.

Under the new law, drivers can be charged with a misdemeanor and a fine of more than $1,000.

There will be stricter penalties for repeat offenders within a two-year period.

Those who coordinate or participate in street stunts could also face misdemeanor charges.

Their vehicles could also be taken away, according to the law.

VIDEO: Gov. Cooper signs bill that creates stiff penalties for street takeovers in NC

Gov. Cooper signs bill that creates stiff penalties for street takeovers in NC





©2023 Cox Media Group