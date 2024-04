CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council may spend $1.2 million to save trees on 5217 North Tryon St., which is a 1.68-acre plot of land.

The city says the property in northwest Charlotte contains high-quality hardwood forest trees and protecting the site will benefit wildlife.

The broker for the property owner approached the city about the deal and the cost is based on the land’s appraised value and list price.

It’s unclear how many trees will be saved.

