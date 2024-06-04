The city needs to approve Bank of America Stadium’s upgrades. Here’s your chance to weigh in.

CHARLOTTE — The proposed upgrades to Bank of America Stadium made waves across Charlotte and on social media after Channel 9 broke the news on Monday.

Now it’s your turn to share your thoughts on the $650 million proposal.

The city of Charlotte is taking feedback from residents on the stadium upgrades at this link. Scroll to the bottom to find the feedback form and submit your comment.

Bank of America Stadium opened in 1996, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment is eyeing some big upgrades for the aging building. In addition to modernization renovations, the stadium could build out a park-like environment for the community to gather below huge exterior TV screens, and a new standing section in the upper bowl area.

Charlotte City Council will consider the proposal during a few upcoming meetings. A vote on the deal could take place on June 24.

