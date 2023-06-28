Catawba County pool remains closed even as temperatures rise

NEWTON, N.C. — Mechanical problems forced the closure of Newton’s recreation center pool, city officials told Channel 9.

The splash zone and pool are off-limits until the mechanical problems are fixed, but supply chain issues prevent that.

Both were supposed to open around Memorial Day, and now, temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s this weekend.

A spokesperson with the city of Newton says leaders are just as disappointed about this as the folks wanting some relief from the heat here. They say they have reached out to other suppliers trying to get parts and are making calls every few days.

