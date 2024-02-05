City to recognize 6-year-old girl who helped mom during medical emergency

CONOVER, N.C. — The Conover City Council is honoring six-year-old Quinn Hill for jumping into action after her mother had a medical emergency.

Quinn’s mother, Jennifer Hill, was on the floor of their Conover home after she had a seizure.

She doesn’t have a cellphone and the family doesn’t have a house phone but that didn’t stop her from getting help.

Quinn got her three-year-old brother and went to a neighbor for help.

The neighbor called Quinn’s dad, who is a police officer.

“Quinn was able to tell me exactly what had happened, and I was able to determine with EMS she had a seizure,” Jason Hill said.

Jason Hill responded to the home, along with Catawba County EMS.

The family learned Jennifer Hill had a seizure, which was her first one.

She has recovered and hopes other parents with young children can learn from what happened to their family.

“She’s my hero,” the mother told Channel 9. “She saved me. Now I put things in place. My phone. I have it set to recognize her face, so it automatically unlocks in the event she has to call 911.”

The six-year-old is just happy she could help her mom.

“It made me feel good,” Quinn said.

Quinn will be receiving a certificate of recognition from the mayor Monday night.

©2024 Cox Media Group