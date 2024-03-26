City to sell motel property for $1 to build affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is planning to sell property that belonged to a motel for a dollar in order to make way for affordable housing.

The city knocked down an Economy Inn off Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte. In its place, they want a developer to build 39 affordable townhomes.

Charlotte’s assistant director for affordable housing says this is part of a goal to replace aging and crime-ridden motels with affordable housing.

“There’s just an overabundance of hotels on that corridor, so one of the strategies is to take down some of those hotels that have been underoccupied and put in new housing assets,” said Warren Wooten.

In January of last year, city council voted to buy the motel property for $4.2 million.

