City-wide power outage in Concord leaves thousands in the dark

CONCORD, N.C. — More than 13,400 residents in Concord woke up with no electricity on Sunday morning, and the number keeps climbing.

The outages began around 8:53 a.m. throughout the city, according to the Concord power outage map.

The City of Concord said a piece of equipment failed and crews are actively making repairs.

Eight substations were affected as of 9:48 a.m.

More than 1,000 calls have been made regarding the power outages, sourced back to 51 outages in total.

Channel 9 reached out to city officials to learn what led to the power outage and when power may return.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

