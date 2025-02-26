Claremont traffic stop results in meth and fentanyl seizure

CLAREMONT, N.C. — A traffic stop in Claremont on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the seizure of 134.9 grams of methamphetamine and 0.6 grams of fentanyl.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group and Narcotics Division conducted the stop after a K-9 unit indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The driver, Robert James Salyards, of Claremont, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transportation, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

Salyards has been the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation and is suspected of being involved in narcotics trafficking in Catawba County. He received no bond and was scheduled for a first appearance in court on Wednesday.

