Clark Howard: Tips to save on cell service

CHARLOTTE — Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says you may be overpaying hundreds a year for a phone plan you don’t need, but there are plenty of ways to cut costs and keep access to the major carrier networks.

The big three, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, all offer different unlimited plans ranging from around $50 a month to over $100 a month for one line. Adding multiple lines can reduce the amount you pay per line, but if you aren’t careful, your monthly bill can get out of control.

One way to reduce your bill is to look into the big carriers’ budget-friendly alternatives. Verizon also owns Visible, which operates on the same network. T-Mobile owns Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, and AT&T owns Cricket Wireless. Opting for these services can drastically reduce your phone bill but may not offer the same perks, like free streaming services or phone upgrade deals.

These alternatives can come with limitations though. Dallas Cox works for Clark.com. She says there is a wide range of services out there, but when it comes to budget-friendly brands, you need to know if your speeds are slowing down or capping after using a certain amount of data.

Many people may never actually hit those limits. That’s why it’s so important to understand how much data you use each month. To do this, check your data usage over the past 12 months and calculate the average. This will give you a clearer idea of what kind of plan best suits your needs.

Cox says if you love your carrier and don’t want to switch, it could still be helpful to consider downgrading from the highest tier plan. Howard says most people don’t actually need unlimited plans and end up paying more money for nothing.

If you are interested in switching, you have to be a free agent. That means your current phone needs to be paid off and unlocked, giving you the power to choose.

Also, a lot of discounters will give you a trial period for free, and you can keep your current service until you’re sure the new one is good for you.

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