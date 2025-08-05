Cleveland County to enhance emergency response efforts for pets

SHELBY, N.C. — Cleveland County has announced the acquisition and distribution of WAG’N O2 FUR LIFE® Pet Oxygen Mask Kits to enhance emergency response efforts for animals in distress.

The county will provide two kits to each volunteer fire department and one kit to every ambulance, ensuring that first responders have the tools necessary to deliver life-saving oxygen to pets during emergencies.

This initiative is part of Cleveland County’s ongoing commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of all community members, both human and animal.

The pet oxygen mask kits are designed to assist first responders in providing critical care to animals affected by smoke inhalation or other respiratory emergencies.

The reusable Pet Oxygen Mask Kits can be used to:

Administer oxygen to pets suffering from smoke or carbon monoxide inhalation

Stabilize animals injured in accidents or emergency situations

Support working dogs with heat exhaustion or respiratory distress

Provide pre-transport oxygen therapy before veterinary care

Fit a range of animal sizes with interchangeable mask options

Easily connect to standard emergency oxygen equipment

Improve survival rates and foster community trust during animal rescues

